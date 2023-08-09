WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A major misunderstanding unfolded over the weekend when a series of birthmarks on an infant were mistaken for bruises, leading to a family being questioned.

Loi Tran, a resident of West Palm Beach, returned home from church, only to be met by investigators who had arrived to examine a discoloration on his baby girl.

The misunderstanding arose from a report filed by a daycare employee at their church, who raised concerns about possible child abuse due to the discolorations.

The swift response from law enforcement was due to their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the children. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when investigators quickly realized that the marks in question were not the result of any harm, but rather birthmarks adorning the infant’s skin.

The incident has also left Tran hesitant about returning to their church, where the misunderstanding took place. .

