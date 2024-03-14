PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (WSVN) — Some U.S. citizens were in Haiti when all hell broke loose in recent weeks. On Thursday, some of those lucky enough to get out are talking about being caught in the crisis, including two women from Florida.

Just days after Haiti’s prime minister announced his resignation, the U.S. military said they’re preparing to protect the country’s American embassy from terrorism. Now, Americans unable to leave are hoping to go home as soon as possible.

According to the United Nations, about 80% of Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince is controlled by gangs, and tens of thousands have had to flee their homes.

Airports have shut down, so the means of leaving the country are limited.

Miriam Cinotti, a Jacksonville bakery owner, and Linotte Joseph, a South Florida local, are part of Mission of Grace, an organization that helps Haitians in need.

“We got here Feb. 23, we had a reservation to leave on March 8, and they canceled our reservation, so we’re still here,” said Joseph.

The two were supposed to leave after helping build a new home for children. But as days pass, they haven’t been able to go home.

“We called the embassy, and they advised us to stay safe where we are. But they don’t promise anything,” said Joseph.

Some Americans have been evacuated with help from the U.S. government.

The U.S. State Department said it isn’t certain how many Americans may currently be in Haiti, and those that remain should stay put.

“We always plan for all sorts of contingencies, but no, we are not planning, we are not actively planning for any evacuation,” said a U.S. State Department spokesperson.

U.S officials on Wednesday said they’re deploying a marine anti-terrorism team to the country, adding they’re prepared to keep Americans in the country safe and secure.

Non-essential personnel were evacuated over the weekend.

Cinotti and Joseph said that they’re currently safe in a remote area away from the violence and will continue to help out Haitians in need during their extended stay.

“We have time to make sure that things are organized and set up. Lke Lin had said, we had just moved them down here, we had built a new house that we moved 80-something girls into,” said Cinotti. “But now we’re going back to where the boys are living, we have teens in one house, we have little boys and babies in another house, so what this does is gives us extra time to organize.”

A U.S. official said the Biden administration is discussing using Guantanamo Bay to process a possible influx of Haitian migrants.

