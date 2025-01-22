PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — The suspect in a workplace shooting that claimed the life of one man and injured another last week had only worked at the business for about a month, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators identified the gunman as Kolby Daniel Edwards, 21, who had only worked at the business since Dec. 16.

The shooting took place Friday just after 11:30 a.m. at Coastal Metal, located at 9040 Belvedere Road near Royal Palm Beach.

The affidavit said the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls after the shooting saying an employee had shot two other coworkers inside the building, described as a “vast warehouse with multiple bays for metal welding and fabrication.”

The first deputy who arrived at Coastal Metal spotted Edwards “being held down by other employees in the warehouse.”

Law enforcement later found the two workers who had been shot. One of the victims was identified as Romeish Morgan, who had an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and Gabriel Suprius, who suffered a gunshot to the left shoulder.

Both victims were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, but Morgan was pronounced dead at 1:11 p.m. Suprius was later treated and released.

Investigators said the shooting occurred at a welding workstation where detectives observed multiple .45 caliber spent shell casings, fired projectiles and a “large amount of blood-like substance.”

The supervisor of the warehouse told detectives that Morgan was a welder and Edwards was his assistant.

“Edwards was not showing up to work on time or at all and would be fired,” the report said.

According to the supervisor, Morgan and Edwards “got along fine” and there had been “no issues between them,” the affidavit said. The supervisor also said that he spotted both men earlier in the day and “everything appeared normal.”

However, later on, the supervisor said he was in his upstairs office and heard multiple gunshots, prompting him to grab his firearm and head downstairs to the location of the shooting.

He told detectives he got to their workstation and saw Edwards holding a firearm and standing over Morgan while attempting to reload the weapon. The supervisor said he told Edwards to drop the gun while he and other employees pushed the suspect to the ground and called 911.

“Edwards said he was sorry,” the supervisor told investigators.

After the suspect was arrested and sitting in the deputy’s patrol car, the affidavit said Edwards yelled out the window, “Tell Pops I’m sorry!” and asked “Did anyone get hit besides Pop? The older guy? The gentleman?”

Detectives later learned that “Pops” was Suprius.

The affidavit said the weapon used in the shooting was a Glock .45 caliber handgun. The report did not elaborate on what may have prompted the shooting.

WPTV went to Coastal Metal on Tuesday, but a manager at the business turned us away saying, “No comment.”

Edwards is facing a charge of first-degree murder and a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He is also facing additional charges for violating a risk protection order a judge put in place last year after Edwards was accused of beating a dog to death. The judge in that case decided Edwards had to surrender all firearms for at least one year. That case remains an open investigation.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond.

