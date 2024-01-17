MILTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Weber’s Skate World, located near Pensacola, welcomed competitors from across the globe to their state-of-the-art outdoor roller-skating track this Monday.

The international competition witnessed a remarkable turnout, with more than 300 enthusiasts converging at the venue.

The brainchild of David Weber, this cutting-edge track represents a 44-year dream turned into reality.

“I built this track because it’s been my dream for 44 years,” stated Weber. “I’ve been talking about it my whole life. I knew if I built it, I’d bring skating back to America.”

The track aims to elevate the U.S. skating scene to global heights, with aspirations of reclaiming world champion status after a 15-year hiatus.

What sets this track apart is its uniqueness—it stands as the sole one of its kind in the U.S. and holds the distinction of being the newest addition to the global skating landscape.

