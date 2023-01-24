KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - New details are emerging about how an experienced diver who was swept out to sea for two hours managed to stay alive until family members rescued him.

21-year-old Dylan Gartenmayer started diving when he was 11 and family members say that experience helped him survive the scary situation.

Dylan was free diving by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him under the water. When he resurfaced, he had drifted away from his boat.

Friends and family searched for him, but eventually called the Coast Guard for help.

Dylan was able to use a bamboo stick to keep him afloat. He then swam two miles to get back to the reef.

Family members eventually spotted Dylan and brought him back to shore.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.