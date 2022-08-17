(WSVN) - Intense winds were captured on video near the Emerald Coast of Florida.

A waterspout formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Destin, Tuesday.

Lightning strikes reminded people of nature’s power as the natural bolts of electricity were also caught on camera.

Different angles showed unique perspectives of this ominous-looking day.

The waterspouts remained offshore which caused no damage.

