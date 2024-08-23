BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a driver after their car went over a boat ramp at the Silver Palm Park in Boca and it was all thanks to the quick actions of bystanders.

The incident happened just before midnight on Thursday, at around the same time, Igor, a local fishermen, was spending his evening at the park, when all of a sudden, he said he saw a car drive into the water from the boat ramp.

The attempted rescue of the driver was caught on camera. In the video, Igor and another man were heard yelling to the driver as the car slowly took on water.

“Aye my friend,” a man is heard yelling.

The good Samaritans immediately called 911, and while unable to swim themselves, they did the best they could to help the driver, even trying to get the attention of others in hopes that they could provide further assistance.

“911, we’re in Silver Palm Park. Somebody just drove the car in the water,” said a man. “Yo, there’s somebody in there. Can you swim?”

Not long after the 911 call was placed, Boca Rescue crews arrived.

“Hurry up, hurry up, hurry, hurry, hurry! There’s a lady in there,” a man yelled.

As the car quickly made its way underwater and floated towards a bridge, crews were seen suiting up and jumping into the water with boats nearby to assist in the rescue.

The driver was eventually pulled from the water and they started life saving measures.

Boca officials confirmed a woman was driving the vehicle and said she was taken to a hospital.

The woman’s exact condition are unknown as of Friday morning. The circumstances leading up to the incident have not been confirmed.

