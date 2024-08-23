BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a 75-year-old woman after her car went over a boat ramp at the Silver Palm Park in Boca Raton and it was all thanks to the quick actions of bystanders.

According to local officials, the incident happened just before midnight on Thursday, when 911 calls from the woman came in stating that she was lost and drove her car off the boat ramp and into a body of water, also said that the car was filling with water.

Around the same time, Igor, a local fisherman, was spending his evening at the park, when all of a sudden, he said he saw the white Buick drive into the water from the boat ramp.

The attempted rescue of the woman was caught on camera. In the video, Igor and another man were heard yelling to the driver as the car slowly took on water.

“Aye my friend,” a man is heard yelling.

The good Samaritans immediately called 911, and while unable to swim themselves, they did the best they could to help the driver, even trying to get the attention of others in hopes that they could provide further assistance.

“911, we’re in Silver Palm Park. Somebody just drove the car in the water,” said a man. “Yo, there’s somebody in there. Can you swim?”

Not long after the 911 call was placed, Boca Raton Rescue crews arrived.

“Hurry up, hurry up, hurry, hurry, hurry! There’s a lady in there,” a man yelled.

The partially submerged car floated north with the current, heading towards a bridge as crews were seen suiting up and jumping into the water with boats nearby to assist in the rescue.

The woman was eventually pulled from the water and first responders started life-saving measures.

She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

