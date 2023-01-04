FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) —Two eagles in North Fort Myers have landed and are expecting two eaglets.

Harriet and M-15, the famous eagles of Southwest Florida, are now on hatch watch as many wait for the birth of their two eaglets.

Once a small crack appears in the shell, it could take between 12 and 72 hours for a chick to emerge.

The eagles have been under surveillance since 2012, and watchers note that the eagles have showcased resilience and perseverance ever since.

“They battle every factor under the sun from wind, rain, owl attacks on a nightly basis,” said.

The eagle’s nest has provided many in the area hope following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

