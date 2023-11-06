FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A Gulf War veteran has been denied access to the American Legion in Fort Myers due to her service dog. The veteran received her service dog over the summer and now she’s fighting to make sure no other veterans are turned away.

Dorthea “Dee” Pilkons served her country during the Gulf War in the Army and is now living with PTSD and hearing loss.

“My psychiatrist at the Bedford VA, she noticed a really big change in me without my dog. And so, she suggested a service dog, and she helped me find America’s Vet Dogs,” sai Pilkons.

Her journey led her to her service dog, Beth, who has made a profound impact on her life. Beth, a certified service dog from America’s Vet Dogs, has been instrumental in helping Pilkons manage her condition.

“She really calms me down,” Pilkons shared. “She keeps me very, very level. She helps me with my hearing. Yeah, I’m a completely different person now.”

However, her hopes were dashed when the American Legion Post 274 in Fort Myers refused to allow Beth inside. The commander of the post claimed they are a private club not bound by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“They said, ‘You’re welcome, but your dog is not.’ And if my dog is not welcome, she is my companion that helps me on a daily basis,” said Pilkons. “For them to do that, they’ve just denied me part of my rights under the ADA law. I just find it to be un-American almost.”

The ADA does allow limited exceptions, but the commander of the American Legion Post 274 specified that the only exception he would make was for blind veterans with guide dogs.

