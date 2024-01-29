WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Walton County Animal Shelter shared a video on its social media pages after one of its dogs got some “paw”sitive news.

The cellphone footage showed Luna, an eagerly excited canine, standing beside her new owner, who was filling out her adoption paperwork.

After the animal shelter posted the video, the comments section was filled with love.

One user on TikTok said, “Luna is proud to show off her new mom!!”

“It’s like they know and the look they have on their face is so proud!! Thank you for rescuing her!!😍” said an Instagram user.

Anyone interested in adopting their very own furry pet in South Florida, visit the Miami-Dade County Adoption Center website or Broward County’s adoption site.

