ORLANDO, FL (WSVN) — Walt Disney World announced that they will close their theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

The park closures includes:

Magic Kingdom Park

EPCOT

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park (Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.)

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf

Fantasia Gardens

Fairways Miniature Golf



In addition, guests are asked to check-in by 3 p.m. on Wednesday. According to a statement released by Disney, guests will be asked to shelter in place at their resort for the duration of the storm, this includes any resort-to-resort transfers.

