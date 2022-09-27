ORLANDO, FL (WSVN) — Walt Disney World announced that they will close their theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.
The park closures includes:
- Magic Kingdom Park
- EPCOT
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park (Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.)
- Winter Summerland Miniature Golf
- Fantasia Gardens
- Fairways Miniature Golf
In addition, guests are asked to check-in by 3 p.m. on Wednesday. According to a statement released by Disney, guests will be asked to shelter in place at their resort for the duration of the storm, this includes any resort-to-resort transfers.
