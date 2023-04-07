Walt Disney World Annual Passes will soon be available to Disney fans. On April 20, the Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, and Disney Pirate Pass will be available for purchase online.

Although these passes will be available, consumers should keep in mind that the number of passes will be limited, and some pass types may become unavailable for purchase at any time.

Disney Vacation Club members will be able to purchase the Disney Sorcerer Pass online as part of the Membership Magic benefits starting April 13.

Disney wants to create a better experience for all Passholders so, after listening to fan feedback, Passholders will have access to select Disney PhotoPass benefits, and starting April 18, Annual Passholders can visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park. Blockout dates for Passholders will also continue to apply.

According to Disney, these updates will help Passholders enjoy Disney’s newest attractions including the return of the nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park: Happily Ever After, the world’s first Toy Story-themed table-service restaurant Roundup Rodeo BBQ recently opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Journey of Water – Inspired by Moana is set to be opened in late 2023 to EPCOT.

April also marks the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, home to the stunning land of Pandora – The World of Avatar.

So, if you’re a Disney fan and have been waiting to become a Passholder, mark your calendars for April 20 and get ready to experience the magic of Walt Disney World time and time again.

