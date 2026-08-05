NORTH PORT, Fla. (WSVN) — A Walgreens employee is the new owner of a cat who was rescued from a sticky situation.

Firefighters in New Port responded to a call of a little kitten who had gotten their head stuck in a propane exchange locker outside the Walgreens.

After a few minutes, fire crews were able to safely rescue the cat.

After Animal Services couldn’t identify the owner, the Walgreens employee decided to adopt the kitten and give it a forever home.

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