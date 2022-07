(WSVN) - Vice President Kamala Harris will make a trip to Central Florida.

The VP will meet with members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Orlando, Thursday.

Harris will also host a roundtable discussion with Florida leaders to discuss reproductive rights.

Then she will head to Tampa to thank veterans for serving our country.

