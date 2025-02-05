Volusia County deputies were alarmed by an unusual sighting when they spotted a boat spinning in circles on the water, only to discover its operator was unresponsive.

Officials responded to the unusual sight on a lake near DeLeon springs, Tuesday.

And when they got closer, they realized its operator was still on board and unresponsive.

The Marine unit crew came up with a plan to safely stop the boat and save that man.

“Let him go around again and as he comes around lets juts come up next him and push him up against that tree,” said a deputy.

Body cameras captured the moment the risky rescue was executed.

They gently shove the boat toward the shoreline allowing Fire Rescue Official John Kyp to jump on board.

Once there, he was able to cut the engine before helping the man lying on the floor.

“Were going to take him by boat back over there,” said a deputy.

The deputies safely transported the man over to their boat where they helped him as much as they could.

“Hold on stay with me buddy can you hear me breathe for me,” a deputy was heard saying to the man.

The deputies raced back to shore to get him further treatment.

No word on what caused the man to pass out in the first place but he is expected to make a full recovery.

