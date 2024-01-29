VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — An 18-year-old was arrested on Thursday after he led Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase after driving recklessly in a stolen vehicle.

Officials said Eblair Sylvain drove into Volusia County in a pick-up truck he stole from Umatilla, a city located in Lake County. The driver reportedly drove on and off the road at 100 MPH, causing several head-on collisions.

When deputies deployed stop sticks, a tire deflation device, the truck came to a stop, leading Sylvain to flee on foot. He ran a short distance into the nearby woods before he was taken into custody.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office officials said after Sylvain’s arrest, a handgun was found at the edge of the woods with no serial number.

Sylvain has been charged with grand theft of a vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, reckless driving and resisting arrest without violence.

