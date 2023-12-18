DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) — Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued a 5-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the leg on Saturday.

Upon arrival, the deputies administered first aid, including the application of a tourniquet, to the injured child.

The hair on the back of my neck stood up listening to these deputies render aid to this 5-year-old girl. What an outstanding example of decisive action and compassion by all involved. THANK YOU for once again making me so proud to be a part of @VolusiaSheriff https://t.co/p0wpsZXCyT — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) December 17, 2023

The incident unfolded with urgency and care, as captured by the bodycam footage:

Deputy 1: “Where is she, where is she? I got you. Let me see sweetie, let me see. Right there.”

Deputy 2: “We got you, we got you. You’re alright sweetheart, don’t look at it. Don’t look at it, you’re OK. You’re alright, we’re right here with you. It’s OK, it’s OK. We’re right here, it’s OK. It’s gonna hurt, hold my hand, hold my hand and squeeze.”

The child was rushed to the hospital and medical staff acknowledged that the deputies’ quick response and use of a tourniquet likely played a crucial role in saving her life.

As of now, no charges or arrests have been made in connection with the incident. The focus remains on the recovery and well-being of the young girl.

