VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN)— A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 encountered a bear while searching for a man in the woods who is accused of aggravated battery.

During their pursuit of their suspect through the trees over the weekend, their K-9 ‘Gator’ came face-to-face with a bear.

“Holy (expletive), that’s a bear,” said an officer that can be heard on the bodycam footage of the incident. “Leave it, leave it.”

Despite the dog wanting to engage the bear, the deputy pulled him back.

Deputies said both animals walked away from the encounter unscathed.

VCSO deputies never found the man they were looking for.

