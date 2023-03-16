DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A mother called 911 in a panic on Monday afternoon after finding her 2-year-old daughter face down and unresponsive in the family’s pool. Volusia County Sheriff communications shift supervisor Tom Eggers remained calm and collected as he walked the mother through the steps of CPR.

“Do you know how long she has been in the water?” Eggers asked the female caller. “I’m going to tell you what to do, OK? Press down to a depth of one inch. We’re going to do 30 compressions.”

The mother followed Edgar’s instructions as best she could, her voice trembling with fear. After a few minutes of CPR, deputies arrived on the scene and rushed the little girl to the hospital in serious condition.

“I have a grandson and a lot of our dispatchers also all have young children so those calls involving young children are part difficult to process,” said Eggers.

Although it may have been challenging for him, thanks to the quick thinking and calm guidance of Eggers, the 2-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.

Rescue calls like this one can be emotionally draining for dispatchers like Eggers, who deal with life and death daily, but he says that moments like this make it all worth it.

“Unfortunately, it’s not always a good outcome. So when we do get one where we’re able to save somebody. It feels amazing,” said Eggers.

