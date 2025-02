A Volusia County deputy stepped into shallow waters to save a massive sunfish that was stuck in a shoreline, Monday afternoon.

The fish easily weighed over 5,000 pounds .

But after some tugs, pulls, and even with the help of a rope at one point, the deputy managed to wiggle the fish free, pushing it to sea.

Sunfish are known for being clumsy swimmers.

