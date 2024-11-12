VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A kayaker rescued in Volusia County after passing out and falling into the Intracoastal Waterway.

According to the sheriff’s office a friend of the kayaker saved the man from drowning and called for help.

A Marine unit loaded up the unresponsive kayaker and took him to land.

Fire rescue then took the victim to a nearby hospital where deputies say he regained pulse and is recovering.

