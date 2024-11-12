VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A kayaker was rescued in Volusia County after passing out and falling into the Intracoastal Waterway.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a kayaker was saved from drowning after his partner intervened and called for help.

The incident happened near New Smyrna Beach on Nov. 9.

The kayaker started to feel sick and lost consciousness. He fell into the water and nearly drowned.

The victim’s partner managed to pull him out of the water and put him on top of the kayak until rescue arrived.

Bodycam video shows a VCSO deputy in a Marine unit speeding down the Intercoastal Waterways after receiving the call for help.

“Hey, I have eyes on ’em. Looks like they’re getting towed by a crab boat,” said a deputy.

Once he arrived, he loaded up the unresponsive kayaker but knew the clock was ticking. He had to get the kayaker back to land quickly because his pulse kept dropping.

“I got this door open, if you can just pile him right up here, we’re going to pull him in and the kayak in together. Just leave him on the kayak and we’re going to pull the whole thing in,” said a deputy. “Can you climb up and just kind of keep him in the boat? Alright, he’s got a weak pulse. We’re going to JB’s! Just hold on to him, OK bud.”

A reassuring sight as emergency crews were already waiting for them on land. They successfully took the kayaker to a nearby hospital.

“We’re going to keep doing everything we can,” said a deputy.

Deputies said the kayaker’s pulse was later stabilized at the hospital and is now on the road to recovery.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.