VOLUSIA, Fla. (WSVN) — Volusia County is considering a law that is mainly for drivers who get stuck on a street after avoiding barriers and warning signs.

If passed it’ll be called the stupid motorist law.

“I appreciate that it was brought up, but I don’t, I don’t see any reason to waste any more time on it,” said District Four, Volusia County Council Troy Kent.

Kent is one of several council members speaking out. They’re expressing concerns over the idea of the county having its own version of Arizona’s so-called stupid motorist law.

According to the law, a driver who goes around a barricade and gets stuck could pay up to $2,000 for the cost required to remove them from their car or the car itself.

Council Member Danny Robins showed support for the potential law.

“If you make stupid decisions or play stupid games, you win stupid prizes,” he said.

Not everyone supports the new law, a few council members have expressed concern when it comes to enforcement deciding who gets fined and who doesn’t.

“I think we’re going to have I’m going to have a hard time coming to grips with the 18-year-old in a four-wheel drive having fun and screwing up and the mother who’s just scared to death and makes a bad decision,” said Jake Johansson, representative for Volusia County Council.

What this law could look like in Volusia County is up in the air.

County staff said Florida law essentially prohibits the county from asking people to pay a fine because they were rescued.

“I’m really hesitant to enact another law or to ask the Florida legislator to do so,” said Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower.

Despite opposition, the council is now trying to figure out how and if they could enforce the law, especially in a state of emergency such as a hurricane or historic flooding event.

