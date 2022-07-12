(WSVN) - Two young boys were arrested after being accused of firing a gun and pointing the weapon at a family that drove by them.

A police officer’s bodycam captured the moments she responded to the call in a Volusia County field, Monday morning.

“Put your hands up [and] stop running right now,” said the officer. “I’ll send a dog to you. Put your hands up. Come out to me right now!”

Eventually, the 12-year-olds approached the officer with their hands up.

“Keep your hands where I can see them,” the officer exclaimed. “If you drop them, bad things are going to happen. Do you understand me?”

The deputy asked them for the gun, but the boys said they did not have a weapon on them.

One of them asked to be taken home but the officer would not budge.

She scoured the area for evidence after she asked them for the weapon. She found four empty bullet casings and then the gun.

“He’s got one in the chamber [and] ready to go,” she said.

Both boys are facing multiple charges and were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

