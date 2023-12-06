TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A viral video has left internet users scratching their heads as chickens on a local farm were captured freezing simultaneously, leaving the owner questioning if she had stumbled upon a glitch in the matrix.

Brianna Antionette, a newcomer to chicken raising, was left bewildered when all five of her chickens mysteriously froze and remained paralyzed for over two minutes.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “Why are y’all not moving? Hello!”

People took to the internet to weigh in with humorous theories, jokingly suggesting to “unplug and plug them back in” to fix the peculiar behavior.

As Antionette called for her fiancé, the chickens unfroze, leaving both of them in shock.

It was later revealed that the cause behind the unusual freeze was a more natural threat – a hawk perched in a nearby tree.

Antionette’s fiancé noticed the predator, and it became apparent that the chickens had instinctively frozen in response to the potential danger.

Four of Antionette’s chickens had already fallen victim to the hawk.

