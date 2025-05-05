CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — The man behind the viral angry angler video in Charlotte County is set to be arraigned on Monday after being accused of threatening another boater.

Brock Horner jumped onto a boat owned by Gage Towles after claiming Towles was fishing without lights under a bridge, endangering other boaters.

“Bro, you shouldn’t come flying through the middle of the bridge,” Horner said. “You know people fish here, bro. Dude. I’m sorry, man. I don’t know if that’s what you want to hear, bro.”

“Yeah, you should apologize, motherfr,” Horner continued. “But, bro. More than you can possibly fathom in your wild motherfg dream.”

Gage Towles spoke exclusively to Gulf Coast News about the horrifying experience, saying he was so scared he almost jumped off his own boat.

“When he jumped on my boat, that’s when it went from, you know, me just brushing this guy off to now, fearing that I was going to die,” Towles said. He added, “I instantly threw the boat in gear, I tried to, you know, slip him off or some way, you know, get him off of my boat. He had so much grip over my top.”

Punta Gorda police arrested Horner last month, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has brought additional charges against him. Horner is set to appear in court at 9:30 a.m.

Horner also faces additional charges from the Florida Fish and Wildlife related to previous trips.

