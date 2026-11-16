THE VILLAGES, FLA. (WSVN)– Police have arrested two suspects accused of stealing golf carts in The Villages.

Officers said their investigation began after a series of thefts in October.

The men allegedly took the carts to local businesses and left them parked overnight before they attempted to sell them on Facebook Marketplace, police said.

“Crime is everywhere and people are going to take advantage of situations where they think they can get away with it,” said Jack Moolick.

Two men have been arrested, but police said a third person is also involved and they believe there may be other stolen carts connected to the case.

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