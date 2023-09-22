FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — An 82-year-old Vietnam veteran, Ronald Lucas, demonstrated unwavering courage and determination when he confronted and chased away an intruder attempting to break into his Fort Myers home on Tuesday.

Lucas, a Special Forces Vietnam veteran, found himself face to face with the intruder and fought valiantly to protect his wife and home.

“I hit him so hard he fell all the way down the steps and hit the rocks, that’s when I came at him with the cane again. I kept fighting him all the way up to that highway up there,” he recounted.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have identified the intruder, thanks to Lucas’s bravery and swift action.

