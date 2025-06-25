KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A waterspout was spotted off the Florida Keys during a soggy day across the region.

Someone inside a car recorded video of the watery twister spinning off Key Largo, Wednesday morning.

The national Weather Service referrs to the Florida Keys as the waterspout capital of the world. This one formed during what turned out to be a day of heavy precipitation.

Meteorologists said the rain is gone for now, but there could be more to come.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.