NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Dramatic video shows Port Orange Police officers making an arrest of an alleged shoplifter in New Smyrna Beach.

The officer responded to reports of a man shoplifting on Dec. 30.

Authorities located the person and watched as he tried ride away on his bicycle.

“Stop, you’re going to get tackled,” said the officer.

Quickly, the officer caught up to him and tackled him.

“Why are you doing this to me?” said the man.

The 50-year-old man was arrested.

Video shows what, police say, were several stolen items recovered from his pants and backpack.

He faces two counts of felony theft, resisting an officer, and possession of cannabis.

