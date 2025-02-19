PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — A confrontation between a manager and a customer in a Port St. Lucie restaurant took a dangerous turn, leading to her arrest.

Surveillance video shows the escalating fight between the manager and diner at a Wingstop on Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard, Jan. 28.

At one point, the manager, identified as Carnael Irene, is seen using a squirt bottle of ranch dressing on two victims.

After the customers knock over the straws, the manager comes back with a container of hot grease and tosses it in their direction.

Port St. Lucie Police said they found two victims, including a minor, who claimed Irene threw the items at them. They both appeared to have suffered burns on their skin.

Officers later took Irene into custody. She faces multiple charges, including aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery.

