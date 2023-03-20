WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing video making the rounds on social media shows a South Florida man’s racist rant.

The clip shows the man confronting several police officers in West Palm Beach.

“He’s getting in my face,” the man said to a female officer as he pointed to a male officer.

Investigators said the West Palm Beach Police officers had responded to calls of a group of people distributing antisemitic flyers in the area.

Investigators said the officers approached three men and asked the man in the video for his ID. The man proceeded to hurl hateful and racist remarks at the officers.

The small flyers, found in several neighborhoods, were placed inside clear plastic bags filled with pebbles to keep them in place.

The three men were not arrested but were cited for littering.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.