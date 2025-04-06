PALM COAST, Fla. (WSVN) — Body camera video shows the moment a school resource deputy was hit in the face by a student while trying to break up a different fight.

That argument in the hallways of Matanzas High School in Flagler County, Wednesday, ended in a felony charge for the 16-year-old student who, authorities said, threw the punch.

“You have to be prepared for anything that can occur, and that’s why we equip our deputies the way we do,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

The incident, Staly said, serves also serves as a valuable lesson.

“Parents, be the sheriff in your home. Teach your kids how to de-escalate,” he said.

Investigators said two teens got into a fight over stolen property, and that was when School Resource Deputy John Landi intervened.

“It was [next to] a stairwell, I had my left hand on one, my right hand on the other child,” said Landi.

Seconds later, Landi said, the 16-year-old student took a swing, hitting him in the face.

“I just reacted and took care of the situation as quickly as I could,” he said.

Landi said he was able to take the student to the ground and place him in handcuffs.

“It’s an isolated incident. You know, sometimes tempers and emotions and everything gets the best of anybody, and then all of a sudden, you know, we have to do what we have to do,” he said.

But Landi is doing just fine. He was already back on the clock by the end of the week, grudge-free.

“It’s unfortunate that this happened, but if that young man needed my help tomorrow, I would help him. You know, I hold no animosity towards him,” he said.

The student accused of punching Landi was arrested, taken to a detention facility and later released to his parents. He faces a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer.

