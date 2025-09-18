ROCKLEDGE, Fla. (WSVN) — Newly released video shows the moment an elderly driver went around the crossing arms and straight into the path of a Brightline train on Florida’s east coast.

Friday’s deadly crash in Rockledge was captured by a nearby medical building’s surveillance system.

The 83-year-old driver can be seen pulling up to the crossing arms and tapping them before driving across the tracks, right before the train passes through. The footage was paused right before the train collided with the car.

The driver did not survive.

Employees working at that building were horrified when they played the security footage.

“When the flames happened, we were all just, like, in disbelief,” said Brittany Moore, a medical assistant at the building. “I think we’re all kind of happy that we were not here, because I think we all would have reacted hysterically, very upset.”

The crash happened on the same day Brightline announced a national “See Tracks? Think Train” Week, which runs through Sunday.

The company partnered with Melbourne Police and several other South Florida law enforcement agencies to encourage drivers to pay attention and follow safety laws, especially when the guard gates go down at a train track.

“Yeah, I think it’s time for people to realize that there are real trains here, and they need to stop and be careful,” said Dr. Marja Sprock, a physician at the building.

The crash remains under investigation.

