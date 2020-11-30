Video shows dolphin leaping alongside foil boarder off Naples

NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A man who went foil boarding off the coast of Southwest Florida was surprised to discover a dolphin had decided to join in on the fun.

Cellphone video shows the marine mammal leaping alongside Matthew Smith, as he held on to a speedboat off Naples, Sunday.

The boat’s foil boarders have a fin attached to the bottom, allowing them to surf a few feet above the water.

Smith’s wife, Shannon Sternberg, spotted the dolphin and began recording video of the close encounter. The footage showed the dolphin leaping near Smith, as it glided through the water.

Smith also shared a second video showing two dolphins swimming just behind the couple’s boat. He said the animals swam near them for about four minutes.

“Didn’t think the day could be better than when we were first cruising earlier … I was way off!” Smith wrote. “Finally able to share a wake with the locals!”

