Video shows Collier County deputy’s close encounter with Florida panther

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Collier County deputy had an encounter with a Florida panther who got a little too close to her cruiser.

Cellphone video showed the moment the big cat ran toward the deputy’s car, Friday morning.

CCSO Community Service Deputy Brandi Ahrens had a close encounter of the panther kind this morning. https://t.co/8xutAaf7g4 pic.twitter.com/LHflDRhLKT — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) April 9, 2021

The deputy quickly rolled up her window.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, there are only roughly 130 Florida panthers left in the wild, making Friday’s encounter extremely rare.

