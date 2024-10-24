WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are hoping clear surveillance video will help them catch a burglar who, they said, broke into a law firm in West Palm Beach and stole thousands of dollars in laptops.

According to West Palm Beach, the subject who was captured on security footage broke into the offices of the Romano Law Group on Belvedere Road, back on Oct. 15.

Investigators said the thief took off more than $20,000 worth of laptops last tuesday.

The firm said access to client information is protected thanks to a login system, but they still hope the video will lead to an arrest.

