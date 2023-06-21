BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A biker was caught on camera defacing a Pride crosswalk mural in Boynton Beach.

Boynton Beach Police released surveillance video of a motorcycle driver leaving multiple skid marks on the mural, with its 11 colors of unity, June 2.

“This was an act of hate,” said Boynton Beach Mayor Ty Penserga. “I think it’s sad these types of acts happen still.”

Authorities said a neighbor heard screeching and saw a biker wearing dark clothing and a helmet.

Some say the driver was fueled by hate.

“I would consider it a hate crime, I think hate can manifest in various ways,” said area resident Dante Brown.

Others also think this act was just to show off.

“I think it was just them being silly and showing off trying to make a really cool video,” said Boynton Beach resident Amy Awad.

The Pride mural was unveiled two years ago. The act is believed to be intentional, as the biker is seen doing a burnout, then turning his head to look back at the smoke.

Moments later, the rider pulled out their phone and took a picture of the damage.

“We will find you, we will bring justice,” said Penserga. “We need to send a message that you can’t do this here — not in Boynton Beach not in Palm Beach County.”

Penserga has held off on releasing further information out of concern that the person responsible would leave town.

He said crimes against the LGBTQ+ community have grown nationally and locally.

“Listen, look at the timing of when this happened; this happened at the beginning of Pride Month,” said Penserga.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened in South Florida. A Pride mural was also vandalized in 2021 in Delray Beach.

Back in February, cameras captured three bikers skidding over a Pride flag mural in Fort Lauderdale.

One of them also stopped to take a picture. Two days later, a black pickup truck peeled out right on top of the same mural.

The vandals have yet to be found. The person responsible for the Boynton Beach vandalism could face charges of criminal mischief.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism or the biker’s whereabouts, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

