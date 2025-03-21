TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows the moments a pickup truck slammed into a deputy in Hillsborough County.

It happened on Wednesday near Tampa.

The deputy was headed to a call with both the cruiser lights and sirens on when a white pickup truck, speeding through the intersection, crashed into the cruiser, causing it to rollover.

The deputy was taken to the hospital, suffering minor injuries.

