(WSVN) - A cellphone video that showed a teen assaulting a Central Florida police officer has gone viral.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the officer attempted to separate two students who were fighting. A third student, who was not involved in the fight, walked up to the official and grabbed him by the neck.

The footage showed a St. Cloud high school student that picked up and slammed the officer to the ground.

An administrator, school resource officer and other students jumped in to help gain control of the situation before more officers showed up.

Chief Douglas Goerke said this incident was “despicable and should have never happened.”

Statement from Chief Goerke regarding yesterday's incident at St. Cloud High School.

The student was arrested and charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

