(WSVN) - The wheels on the bus go round and round — even when its rolls off the yellow vehicle.

Middle and high school students witnessed a wheel roll off as the tire unhinged from their school bus in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

The driver safely pulled over shortly after.

No one was injured, but this incident left students shaken.

Gladys Wheelings has a daughter who rode on the bus when the wheel fell off. She said her daughter is now scared to ride the bus.

“She asked me does she have to take the bus. Can I take her? But I’m a working single parent so I’m sorry to say you will have to take the bus home,” said Wheelings. “I’m a working, single parent. So, I was like, ‘I’m sorry to say, but you will have to take the bus home.'”

This incident occurred twice this week.

