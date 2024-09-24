LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A dangerous moment caught on video in Southwest Florida when a sheriff’s deputy took a hard hit from a driver.

The incident started at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office headquarters’ parking lot.

Surveillance video captures an erratic driver in a white Toyota Prius backing into the deputy, leaving him on the ground as she speeds off.

Bodycam video shows multiple deputies locating the suspect inside a nearby store, surrounding the woman, and pinning her to the ground.

The deputy suffered injuries to his left leg. He is now back home recovering and is expected to be OK.

The suspect was charged with aggravated assault on an officer and resisting without violence.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.