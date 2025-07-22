LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents in Lee County were greeted by one of their swamp neighbors.

A video posted to the Sheriff’s Department’s social media captured the moment deputies caught a nine-foot-long alligator in front of a resident’s home.

The reptile went into a defensive death roll and tried to escape before it was subdued and safely removed from the area.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.