JACKSONVILLE, Fla (WSVN) — There was some panic at the pump after an SUV went in flames while parked next to a gas station in Jacksonville.

The Sunday evening incident occurred at the Gate gas station on Emerson Street near Philips Highway.

Witnesses and gas station employees said the car was partially on fire when it pulled into the gas station.

You would think they would have pulled over somewhere to a safer spot, away from a gas pump. I don’t know if it was out of panic, but even out of panic, I would panic more, pulling into a gas station,” said a person who wanted to remain anonymous.

Tiffany Parker, who recorded the scene from across the street, said she was in shock when she saw what the driver did.

When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, why would they do that?'” she said.

Witnesses say the gas station and the Wendy’s next door were evacuated as the flames grew larger.

Many said it was a tense moment as it was uncertain whether the flames would cause a huge gas explosion.

“People were screaming, they were making sure nobody was in the car,” said an area resident.

“It seemed to escalate very quickly and then I thought it was going to explode,” said the person.

But one employee’s quick action made all the difference in a dangerous situation. They turned off the gas pumps when they noticed the commotion, likely preventing an explosion.

It remains unclear what sparked the car fire, but thankfully no one was hurt.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.