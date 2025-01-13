MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Military veterans and their families enjoyed some fun in the sun after a memorable ride that took them to the Florida Keys.

Forty wounded warriors ended their annual Florida Keys Soldier Ride at the Dolphins Research Center in Marathon, Sunday.

The soldiers got to swim with bottlenose dolphins, a special moment for all of them.

“Once they come around, and you get to feel and touch the dolphins, it takes you into a different mindset,” said Retired U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Kemmini Washington, “which is completely off of what you’re going through on a day-to-day basis. So that experience today was life-changing.”

The soldier ride is organized by the Wounded Warrior Project to raise awareness and support for severely injured members of the military.

