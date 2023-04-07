VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A 76-year-old has made it his mission to walk across the U.S. for the ninth time to spread awareness after losing his son to suicide.

Steve Fugate said he wants to spread love and compassion despite any challenges you may be facing.

Fugate started sharing a sign that reads “love life” across the country after his oldest son, Steven, committed suicide and, years later, lost his daughter Michelle from multiple sclerosis.

Now, Fugate is making his way from Florida to Oregon while sharing his message along the way, hoping it will make its way to a person who needs it.

He said it takes him approximately six to eight months to walk across the U.S., averaging anywhere between seven to 14 miles a day and resting for about two days at a time.

He said people often honk as they pass, and some even stop and share how his story has inspired them.

Fugate’s first walk was back in 2001 and since then his story has spread.

