KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle went up in flames in the Florida Keys, causing a traffic headache.

The blaze took place along the northbound lanes near Mile Marker 106, on a section of U.S. 1 leading out of Key Largo, Friday afternoon.

The fire caused big delays in both directions as firefighters worked to put out the flames

The highway has since reopened.

No one was hurt.

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

