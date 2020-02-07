Using hazard lights while driving is in fact illegal in Florida

(WSVN) - You’re driving and suddenly it starts pouring, so you think it’s a good idea to turn your hazard lights on to let everybody around you know conditions are dangerous. It may seem ideal, but it’s actually illegal in Florida.

According to Florida Statute 316.237, turning those hazards on while the vehicle is in motion is against the law and could result in a fine.

The only exception is if you’re participating in a funeral procession.

Using your hazard lights while driving could confuse other drivers and, in some cases, your car’s turn signal and brake lights may not display properly.

The smart thing to do is to turn your headlights on, reduce your speed and keep a safe following distance.

