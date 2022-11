KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S Coast Guard members sent nearly seven dozen migrants back to Cuba.

The voyage happened Saturday afternoon following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A total of 83 Cubans were sent back.

USCG Sector Key West was notified about the migrant vessel ahead of the departure.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.